Ohmme’s Macie Stewart announces solo debut, shares “Finally”

“It's been a long hard week, a long hard month, it’s been a long hard year. Hard times are nothing new around here,” sings Houston-born songwriter and frontman for the Grammy-nominated string band Wood & Wire, Tony Kamel, on his new tune “Amen.” With a refrain that celebrates making it to the other side of life’s trials and tribulations, “Amen” feels like it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time in the life of musicians or music fans or humanity as a whole; the third verse an impossibly positive song of hope for the pandemic to come to an end. Piano, lap steel, horns, and—in the most Texan twist ever—percussion played on a Yeti cup carry Kamel’s rollicking, good-time melody from words on the page right to every dancefloor, backyard barbeque, road trip, and festival stage imaginable. “Amen” is just one of ten tracks from Kamel’s upcoming solo album, Back Down Home—set to be released September 24th via album-producer Bruce Robison’s The Next Waltz label. This week, The Austin Chronicle premiered a studio-shot music video for “Amen,” praising how it “sets the album’s tone,” adding, “The jaunty number rollicks with an easy rhythm and laid-back wisdom.” Fans can watch the video now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Back Down Home before release day right here.