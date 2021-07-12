Ohmme’s Macie Stewart announces solo debut, shares “Finally”
Macie Stewart, who is one half of Chicago duo Ohmme, has announced her solo debut. It's titled Mouth Full Of Glass and will be out September 24 via Orindal. “I have always been drawn to working in partnership. My creative world thrives when I am able to glance inside someone else’s brain and lock into a rhythm with them,” Stewart says, but says it was time to make a record on her own “I didn’t know who I was or what I sounded like as an individual. I was floating aimlessly and feeling like so many of my choices weren’t made for myself, but rather for the people with whom I shared a partnership.” Macie did get some help, bouncing ideas off Vivian McConnell (V.V. Lightbody), and working with recording engineer Dave Vettraino.www.brooklynvegan.com
