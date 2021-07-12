Tasting: 2 Campesino Rums (Silver X and Aged XIV)

When it comes to the average consumer, people like a story to go along with their booze. Such has it always been, and so shall it likely always be—most iconic brands have some kind of well-known, apocryphal, possibly BS story behind them, like Rev. Elijah Craig being the “first person to char oak barrels” for bourbon aging. Brands need those mythic anchor figures around whom the marketing can revolve, and with young, new distilleries or sourced spirit brands, that often becomes the colorful character of the founder.