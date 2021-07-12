Cancel
Rochester, NY

City presents 'stew' of Inner Loop ideas, but residents aren't eating it up yet

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs kids played basketball at the YMCA Center of Equity on a recent Wednesday, just a few feet way, adults worked on a project that could be crucial to their futures. The Y sits on Lewis Street, a few blocks from the northern half of the Inner Loop, the C-shaped highway that has divided the city for six decades. The project being reviewed included several concepts the city is considering to get rid of the highway.

