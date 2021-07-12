City presents 'stew' of Inner Loop ideas, but residents aren't eating it up yet
As kids played basketball at the YMCA Center of Equity on a recent Wednesday, just a few feet way, adults worked on a project that could be crucial to their futures. The Y sits on Lewis Street, a few blocks from the northern half of the Inner Loop, the C-shaped highway that has divided the city for six decades. The project being reviewed included several concepts the city is considering to get rid of the highway.www.wxxinews.org
Comments / 2