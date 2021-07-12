The Best Zach Galifianakis Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some directors whose names alone are synonymous with adventure, thrills, and all other emotions we seek at the movies and I firmly believe that the late Richard Donner is such a filmmaker. The man who helped bring Superman to the big screen in one of the most cherished DC movies of all time, helmed all four action-packed installments of the Lethal Weapon movies, and directed many other undisputed classics passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. In honor of his lasting legacy, and we have compiled what we believe are the best Richard Donner movies with info on where they are streaming or available to rent online, starting with the movie that made the world believe a man could fly.