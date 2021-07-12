Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Love Island: How to watch live or catch-up on ITV Hub

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y8S5_0augwOt500

Fans will be happy to hear that Love Island is available to watch live on ITV Hub.

The hit reality series returned to screens last month and the drama is well underway with two contestants – Shannon Singh and Chuggs Wallis – having already been booted off the island in dramatic re-couplings.

Love Island airs every day of the week on ITV2 at 9.00pm for one hour, except for Saturdays. Viewers can also tune in to the live broadcast via the channel’s streaming service ITV Hub by clicking on the ITV2 tab.

Full episodes become available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox the morning after they air.

Paying subscribers to ITV Hub+ will be able to watch the episodes without any ads.

This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday (23 August).

While this is currently unconfirmed by ITV2, that date is eight weeks on from the launch episode (28 June). Previous finales have also taken place on a Monday evening.

Tonight’s episode (12 July) will see newcomer Teddy Soares choose who he wants to couple up with, leaving one girl without a partner and dumped from the villa.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

191K+
Followers
92K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Itv Hub#Itv Hub#Itv2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new girl Millie Court?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa. As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this...
TV & VideosGrazia

To Get On Love Island, Apparently You Have To Sign A Contract Which Says 'You Might Not Become Famous' And 'You Might Not Be Fancied'

What do you expect when you walk into the Love Island villa? Probably to couple up with a few incredibly gorgeous specimens. And then, when you're out of the famous neon Mallorca house, to be greeted with thousands of followers on Instagram - which will probably led to a slew of club appearances, maybe a few clothing deals, and maybe even some #sponcon teeth-whitening posts on the grid.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new arrival Lillie Haynes?

Love Island has finally introduced the much-anticipated Casa Amor, with an abundance of gym-toned bombshells airlifted into the island’s second villa to stir up trouble.Historically beginning mid-series, the Casa Amor episodes finds half the show’s contestants separated from their romantic partners and sent to a separate villa. Awaiting them are a collection of singletons, who they will then decide whether or not to couple up with. But who are these sun-kissed interlopers?Joining newbies Amy, Clarisse, Jack, Dale, Sam, Salma, Mary, Kaila, Harry, Medhy and Matthew is 22-year-old Lillie Haynes. She’s a trainee accountant from South Shields, who describes herself...
TV SeriesWTVF

Love Island Returns

Arielle talked about the new season of the CBS summer romance series, Love Island. Love Island airs 6 nights a week (every day except Monday), at 9pm on NewsChannel5. For more information go to www.cbs.com.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

How long is Love Island 2021 and when is the final?

The new series of Love Island is set to be the longest yet.ITV2’s hit reality series is returning for its first edition since 2019 due to a pandemic-related cancellation last year.The famous villa is opening its doors to a selection of new contestants hoping to find romance in Mallorca.As ever, the couple named the favourite by the viewing public in the final episode stand to win £50,000 each.But, how many weeks will Love Island 2021 be on for and when will the final be on ITV2?This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is...
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

What is ITV’s Love Island: Aftersun?

The long-awaited seventh series of Love Island is officially here, with a fresh new batch of gorgeous singletons looking for love this summer, including a “dramatic” fashion blogger and the show’s first ever physically challenged Islander. Love Island’s sister show Aftersun will also return for a new series, giving fans...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers urge ITV to remove Danny after N-word post resurfaces

Love Island viewers are calling on new boy Danny to be removed over an old N-word post online.The new addition was introduced in Thursday night’s episode (15 July) and was shown inviting Kaz Kamwi on a date.Viewers, excited by his appearance, scoured the 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner’s social media accounts, with the offensive comment soon coming to light.The comment, posted under a photo that was shared on his Instagram page in November 2019, has now been deleted. Mail Online reports that his father, Richard, apologised on his behalf, writing: “Danny does not have a racist bone in...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Two couples revealed to be in danger because of Casa Amor in new episode

Two Love Island couples are in danger because of Casa Amor.Just a single day into this series’ Casa Amor twist and it seems one boy in particular has had his head turned by a new arrival with another pairing facing tough times due to a new challenge.In Tuesday’s episode (27 July), the contestants in the main villa take on those in Casa Amor for a task involving kissing and, um, toe-sucking.When the smallest male contestant is told to kiss his favourite girl for 10 seconds, Jake picks new girl Mary. When news gets back that the Casa Amor crew...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island viewers convinced Danny being voted off show was ‘fix’ and ‘easy option’ for ITV

Love Island viewers are convinced that the latest elimination was fixed.On the latest episode of the ITV2 reality show, which aired on Wednesday (21 July), AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby were dumped from the villa.The islanders were previously informed that the three boys and three girls who received the fewest public votes were in danger of leaving the show. These six contestants were Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Toby and Danny.It was then left up to their fellow islanders to decide which two contestants would be sent home; the girls were tasked with choosing which boy would be dumped, while...
TV & VideosTechRadar

How to watch Love Island in 2021 online: stream UK, USA and Australia versions at home and abroad

Whether you're committed to getting to know everyone, or want to put all your eggs in one basket, we've got the details on how to watch Love Island and stream seasons around the globe, whether you're after Love Island UK, USA, or Love Island Australia. Your one-stop-shop to getting to know the islanders, as well as coupling up with a free broadcast, let's get to it on how to watch Love Island online, from the UK to across the Atlantic in the USA, or down under in Australia.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

6 must-watch dramas coming to ITV in Autumn 2021

Although it is currently far too sunny to be sitting in front of the telly right now (except with the help of several fans, of course), ITV knows we will be ready to resume our binge-watching come Autumn with a nice cup of tea and a blanket, and they have some amazing new shows lined up. See our top picks here…
The Independent

Love Island: How long will Casa Amor last?

Love Island season is officially underway – and that can only mean one thing: Casa Amor is on the horizon. Fans of the ITV reality series will know that Casa Amor is the name given to the second villa that is introduced sometime during the season. What is Casa Amor?
TV SeriesGrazia

This Is How Much Love Islanders Could Be Making From Cameo

It's no secret there's a lot of money to be made after appearing on Love Island. Whether that's from club appearances, teeth whitening deals on Instagram or other TV appearances, one of the most appealing side effects of reality fame is the eye-watering amount of cash up for grabs. And, during lockdown, when shoots and appearances were cancelled, celebs jumped on another way to make money online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy