Wooster, OH

Rain forecasted through the week, several roads remain closed due to flooding

times-gazette.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOSTER – On Sunday, the torrential rains caused no more than the usual issues around Wayne County, with floodwaters receding quickly in most areas. As of Monday afternoon, the Wayne County Engineer’s Office was reporting high water on only two roads — Prairie Lane between state Route 83 and the Wooster corporation limit, and Willow Road between state Route 226 and Valley Road. Prairie Lane was closed due to the flooding.

