Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Explains Where Nebula's Head Is At Going Into Thor: Love And Thunder

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially returned to theaters with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will feature an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. And now actress Karen Gillan has explained where Nebula’s head is at going into the upcoming Thor sequel.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Karen Gillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Mcu#Avengers Endgame#The Mad Titan#The Galaxy Vol#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool finally enters the MCU as he joins Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in promo video

Deadpool has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character appeared alongside Avengers: Endgame’s Korg in a promotional video.Following Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Studios in 2019, fans have questioned if a crossover would take place to allow Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero to join the MCU.On Tuesday (13 July), the dream was finally realised in a promotional video for Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.In the clip, Deadpool has his own fictional YouTube channel where he posts reaction videos, and sits down to react to the new film’s trailer.He is joined on the sofa by Kronan warrior Korg, who...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
MoviesElle

Karen Gillan Is Finally Leading An Action Film. But She's Already Ready For What's Next.

Karen Gillan has found a fitting rhythm as an action and adventure star, jumping from stunt to stunt in major roles for Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Jumanji. Yet rarely has she had the opportunity to prove herself as the singular leading lady, the mega-heroine directors shape their casts and crew around. So after a decade in Hollywood, Gillan's turn as the protagonist of Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix's new all-female assassin film that landed July 14, is an interesting experiment for the 33-year-old actress.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Going Crazy For Karen Gillan’s New Netflix Movie

If you live outside of the United States, Canada or the Nordic territories, then you’re sh*t out of luck when it comes to watching Netflix’s new actioner Gunpowder Milkshake from the comfort of your own home. Fortunately, though, the high concept story of a secret society of hired killers is hitting theaters across the world today, so 24 hours late is much better than never.
ComicsArs Technica

It’s a mad, mad multiverse as Marvel drops first trailer for What If…?

All our favorite MCU characters are back in animated form—plus a few more obscure players—in the first trailer for What If...?, a forthcoming series on Disney+ in which key events in the main timeline play out differently, "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities." It's part of the MCU's Phase Four, in which this multiverse will clearly play a pivotal role.
SoccerMy Clallam County

Chris Hemsworth's trainer/stunt double describes going from “Fat Thor” to god shape in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Bobby Holland Hanton has been Chris Hemsworth‘s friend, trainer and stunt double for 14 films, including the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Bobby began doubling for Hemsworth on 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, after the former gymnast and soccer player deliberately “worked out like a madman” so he could stand-in for the God of Thunder instead of Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 50 Greatest Superhero Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

If you came to this list a little apprehensive that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have a monopoly on it, fear not. Yes, the MCU inarguably looms large, with four entries in the top 10 alone—Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Iron Man (2008), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017)—and many other films somewhere in the top 50. It’s not the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time for nothing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan Says She’s Not Ready To Stop Playing Nebula

Dave Bautista may have already signaled his intentions to retire as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the titular team has to follow suit. James Gunn is also contemplating his future at the helm of the series, but the remainder of the gang will surely be afforded the opportunity to stick around.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

There are 2 post-credits scenes for ‘Black Widow’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Black Widow” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”. “Black Widow” has two post-credits scenes — one that sets up an old Marvel film and another that sets up where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. Just a note — When I...
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

4 upcoming Marvel movie releases to watch in 2021

Before Black Widow was released on July 9, 2021, it seemed like forever between Marvel movie releases. In fact, it had been almost exactly two years since Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters on July 2, 2019 – less than three months after the release of Avengers: Endgame. There were...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ and Nebula’s Future. Karen Gillan will never forget her summer in Berlin as the filming of Gunpowder Milkshake challenged the Scottish actor like never before. In Navot Papushado’s stylish actioner, Gillan plays…. ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: Film Review. Navot Papushado's Netflix action...
MoviesMovieWeb

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Script Brought Karen Gillan to 'Full Tears'

Considering her character was supposed to only appear once in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Karen Gillan has had quite a decent run as Nebula since her debut in Guardians of The Galaxy in 2014. Having appeared in the movie's sequel, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and upcoming runouts in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it is fair to say that the Jumanji actress has been quite pleased with her time in the MCU so far. Speaking in an interview with Collider, as well as discussing her new Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake, she also took a little time to break down her Marvel future.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Discusses The ‘Emotional’ Process Of Crafting The Third Film

When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters, the cast, crew and fans will have traveled a very long road together to get to that moment. It will have been six years between the franchise sequel and the highly anticipated third installment, which for some time seemed like it wouldn’t even happen. So if James Gunn is feeling a little bit "emotional" about the prospect of heading back to the Galaxy set, we can’t blame him.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

At Least One Guardian Of The Galaxy Would Like To Continue Even If Vol. 3 Is James Gunn’s Last Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is greatly expanding in Phase Four, extending to both movies and small screen adventures on Disney+. But as we’re being introduced to new stories, fans also saw the departure of favorites like Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. And while Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has the potential to leave the MCU after Vol. 3, one Guardian would like to continue in the MCU regardless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy