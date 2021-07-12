Marvel to celebrate Joe Jusko’s Marvel Masterpieces art in variant cover series
Today, Marvel Comics has announced a new series of variant covers for this October and they all feature Joe Jusko’s amazing Marvel Masterpieces trading card illustrations. With 23 covers in total, Jusko’s art is some of the most iconic, especially for those who collected the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards in the 90s. While there are 23 cards, the original set included 100 standard cards, and 5 “Battle” Spectra Cards.aiptcomics.com
