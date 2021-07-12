Marvel to celebrate Joe Jusko’s Marvel Masterpieces art in variant cover series

Oscar Isaac made a surprise cameo during today's Comic-Con 2021 panel featuring Head Wounds: Sparrow, a comic book project he is developing with Legendary Comics. In a brief video, Isaac introduced the project and provided a quick update on what he's been up to lately. "I'm here on the set of Marvel's Moon Knight, we're deep into it over here, it's going great, it's going to be a wild, wild show and I'll be very excited to talk about it in the future," Isaac said.