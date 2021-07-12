Summers County awarded Federal Funds

Summers County has been chosen to receive $4.179 Phase 38 to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from: American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Salvation Army United Jewish Communities and United Way of America. The local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.