Freight costs see June surge; ‘tougher comps’ coming
Freight expenditures surged in June, according to data provided by Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS) on Monday. The expenditures component of the Cass Freight Index increased 56.4% year-over-year and was 11% higher than the May reading (9.4% higher sequentially on a seasonally adjusted basis). The month marked the fastest year-over-year growth rate on record for the subindex, besting the near-50% increase logged in May.www.freightwaves.com
