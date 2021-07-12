Pierre McGuire “super-pumped” to be joining Senators
The Ottawa Senators appointed longtime NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire as their senior vice president of player development on Monday. “I’m super-pumped. We’re going to have some fun,” McGuire told the Ottawa Sun. “I see my role as being there to help (Senators general manager Pierre Dorion), helping the hockey operations department, player development and being somebody who can help the organization. It’s important to have lots of information when you make decisions and I’d like to think I’d be very good at gathering information.www.thedailygoalhorn.com
Comments / 0