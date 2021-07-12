Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Pierre McGuire “super-pumped” to be joining Senators

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
The Daily Goal Horn
The Daily Goal Horn
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ottawa Senators appointed longtime NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire as their senior vice president of player development on Monday. “I’m super-pumped. We’re going to have some fun,” McGuire told the Ottawa Sun. “I see my role as being there to help (Senators general manager Pierre Dorion), helping the hockey operations department, player development and being somebody who can help the organization. It’s important to have lots of information when you make decisions and I’d like to think I’d be very good at gathering information.

www.thedailygoalhorn.com

Comments / 0

The Daily Goal Horn

The Daily Goal Horn

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Ready to light the lamp covering hockey from coast to coast

 https://www.thedailygoalhorn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Pierre Mcguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Ottawa Sun#League#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Hartford Whalers#Tsn#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Senators Getting 30 Years of Knowledge & Experience in McGuire Hire

Pierre McGuire’s new job will keep him in the spotlight after he accepted a position to become the Ottawa Senators‘ senior vice-president of player development. The 59-year-old is leaving the NBC broadcast booth to assist general manager Pierre Dorion in player decisions and with their operations department. After a twenty-year career as an analyst, McGuire was ready to jump back into an NHL front office, a position he hasn’t held since the 1995-96 season.
NHLchatsports.com

Evaluating Where the Senators Stand with Pierre McGuire’s 7-Player Profile

The Ottawa Senators hit rock bottom in 2019 after trading away Mark Stone and not having their 4th overall selection in the draft. Since then, they’ve been slowly building their team from the ground up, and although the playoffs are far from a guarantee next season, there will certainly be expectations that they improve. With the team looking to improve and not just be a cellar-dweller anymore, we are beginning to see how GM Pierre Dorion wants to build his team.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLNHL

Sens acquire Holden from Vegas

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. The 34-year-old Holden has appeared in 513 career NHL games tallying 143 points (45 goals). Furthermore, he's lined up in 55 playoff games including 34 over the past two seasons. In addition to Vegas, Holden has also played for Boston, Columbus, Colorado and the New York Rangers in his NHL career.
NHLBleacher Report

Dougie Hamilton, Brayden Point, Tony DeAngelo: Analyzing NHL Free Agency Day 1

The New Jersey Devils are no longer content with rebuilding. Which is convenient, because their fans have been fed up with it for a long time. A once-storied franchise has gone back into Mickey Mouse mode in recent years, and there hadn't been this much anger in northern New Jersey since Bobby Bacala was killed off from The Sopranos.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Knights acquire Evgenii Dadonov from Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Dadonov, 32, recorded 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 55 games last season. He has 222 points (104 goals, 118...
NHLchatsports.com

What the Montreal Canadiens Need to Do to Survive in Atlantic Division Next Season

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 18: Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens stands for the national anthems prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Updated Roster and Lines After Free Agent Frenzy

May 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman David Savard (58) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. Well, free agent frenzy truly lived up to its name this year so far,...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Bruins sign F Nick Foligno, G Linus Ullmark

The Boston Bruins signed free-agent forward Nick Foligno to a two-year, $7.6 million deal on Wednesday. The Bruins also signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million contact on the first day of the free-agency period. Foligno, 33, had just 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) while splitting last...
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes sign former Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel

The Arizona Coyotes have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Dzingel’s contract with Arizona is worth $1.1 million. Dzingel split the 2020–21 season between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. In 29 games after being traded...
ESPN

Montreal Canadiens sign defenseman David Savard, winger Mike Hoffman

The Montreal Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, so they stole one of the players who put the Bolts over the top. The Habs have signed defenseman David Savard to a four-year deal with an annual average value of $3.5 million. Montreal then added...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Senators Trade Evgeny Dadonov to Golden Knights for Nick Holden

The Ottawa Senators have traded right wing Evgeny Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round draft pick. Originally a Florida Panthers selection in 2007, Dadonov played in the NHL from 2009-2012 before returning home to Russia for five seasons, where he emerged as one of the KHL’s best forwards. When he returned to North America in 2017-18, he became one of the league’s top wingers, scoring 81 goals and 182 points over three seasons. He got his big break in 2020, signing with the Senators to a three-year, $15 million contract, with $11.5 million of it paid in the final two seasons. It was one of the biggest free-agent signings last season and made him one of the highest-paid players in Ottawa. However, 2020-21 was his worst season since 2011-12, as he managed just 20 points in 55 games.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Players From Quebec That Habs Will Target

The Montreal Canadiens, even more than many other teams will try and target some local talent to join the squad. You see this with many other teams, like when Jason Spezza, Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds all joined the Toronto Maple Leafs. Or like Jack Eichel eventually signing with the Boston Bruins. Players from out west often prefer to play out west and many from the east coast would like to live in the eastern time zone.
NHLPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Stanley Cup stirs emotions

Tampa Bay Lightning scout Josh Dye shares his day with iconic trophy with his hometown hockey fans.Tourists and others visiting Pittock Mansion on Monday, July 26, to see a bit of Portland history could not have expected to cross paths with Lord Stanley's gift to hockey. Some of the visitors did a double-take as Josh Dye and ice hockey's famous Stanley Cup trophy swung by the mansion for a photo opportunity. A scout for the NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Portland native shared his day with the trophy with family, friends and as many hockey fans as possible. Among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy