Colorado Dome Home Offers an Off-Grid Living Experience

We traveled through seven states in two days. Let me ask you something. When I say the word vacation, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For me, I think of beaches, cruise ships, traveling abroad, or getting away to a remote place where no one cares that I just want to read books all day and sip wine. That, to me, is what vacation entails. Vacation does not involved boarding a train for two days and five hours and choo-choo-ing our way across the nation.