Why Bank Of America Analysts Are Bullish On L Brands

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.