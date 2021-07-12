Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Bank Of America Analysts Are Bullish On L Brands

By Nikhil Dayal
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) and soon-to-be spun off Victoria’s Secret have Bank of America analysts bullish. The L Brands Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson, CFA, reiterated the firm’s Buy rating of L Brands and $90 price target. The L Brands Takeaways: L Brands intends to spin-off Victoria’s Secret on Aug. 2, giving...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfa#The L Brands Takeaways#Bath Body Works#Bbwi#Secret#Vsco#L Brand#Ev#Ebitda#L Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Bank of America's Unusual Options Activity

On Wednesday, shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $37.93. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sea

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Sachin Salgaonkar maintained a Buy rating on Sea on Wednesday, setting a price target of $345, which is approximately 27.34% above the present share price of $270.92. Salgaonkar expects Sea to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.82 for the third quarter of 2021.
PetsBusiness Insider

Why Baird Is Bullish On Chewy

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pet retail sector's transition to digital, which bodes well for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), according to Baird. The Chewy Analyst: Justin Kleber initiated coverage of Chewy with an Outperform rating and a price target of $105. The Chewy Thesis: The company addresses “an attractive, defensive growth...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

L Brands (LB) Prelim. Q2 EPS Tops Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $2.351 billion for the nine weeks ended July 3, 2021, compared to net sales of $1.369 billion for the nine weeks ended July 4, 2020. Second quarter 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for approximately half the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales for the first nine weeks of the second quarter of 2021 increased 12 percent compared to sales of $2.101 billion for the same period of 2019.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $90.00

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.
StocksBenzinga

Why This Tesla Analyst Disagrees With Bearish Takes, Remains Bullish

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) conference call was less about the promise of the future and more about the tough realities of the present, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told CNBC he disagrees with Cramer's take. The conference call was forward-looking in terms of the subscription model for Tesla's full self-driving, he said.
Marketsmoneyandmarkets.com

This Small Bank’s 43% Growth Target Is a Bullish Buy Signal

When I lived in rural southeast Kansas for nearly a decade, I developed special relationships with a lot of people. There’s just something about small-town living that makes everyone neighborly. I became good friends with the president of the local community bank. It started because I was the editor of...
StocksForbes

Why Bank Of America Is A Top 25 Dividend Giant

Bank of America has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $32.99B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.18% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Bank of America Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L Brands Stock Forecast, Price & News

I'm looking at a BIG Overnight Trade opportunity next week. So big, I'm going to give it to you FREE! In fact, for the week of June 26th - 30th you can join our FREE Open House! You can get ALL our Overnight Trade recommendations, plus ALL of our research and other real-time recommendations!
StocksStreet.Com

6 Earnings Reports Have Jim Cramer Bullish on the Market, Corporate America

Markets traded higher in intraday trading Wednesday following Tuesday’s rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 265 points, or 0.77%, to 34,777, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 0.41%, TheStreet's Joe Woelfel reported. Ahead of his upcoming Action Alerts PLUS call live today at 11:30 a.m....
StocksBenzinga

What's Going On With Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial space, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields. Bank of America provides banking and financial products and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Tesla Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been locked in a lackluster phase in 2021. An upcoming catalyst that could meaningfully move the stock are the company's quarterly results, due July 26 after the close. The Tesla Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney has a Buy rating and $860 price target for...
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Bank of America's bitcoin thaw

Bank of America may be loosening its stance on bitcoin. Driving the news: Bank of America has approved the trading of cash-settled bitcoin futures for some clients, Coindesk’s Will Canny and Tanzeel Akhtar report. Why it matters: This would be a change in tone from a bank that's historically distanced...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Banks Dominate Earnings, Get Bullish on Financials

In the early going of second quarter earnings, banks have posted strong earnings, which should give the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X ETF (FAS) a boost. “Earnings season is off to a monster start, with companies from PepsiCo to UnitedHealthcare reflecting the ongoing economic reopening in their Q2 numbers,” a Cheddar News article mentioned. “But it was the banks that blew the cover off the ball, thanks to strong consumer spending and a busy dealmaking season on the Street.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock. RERE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared...
Financial Reportsmpamag.com

Bank of America delivers solid Q2 financial results

Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank by assets, posted a 25.5% quarter-over-quarter gain in first-lien mortgage volume in the second quarter. The bank originated $11.5 billion of first liens during the quarter, up from $9.2 billion in Q1. However, originations were down from 26.6% from the same period a year ago.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bank of America Reportedly Approves Bitcoin Futures Trading

The Bank of America has reportedly launched a new service enabling some of its clients to trade Bitcoin futures. After years of bashing Bitcoin, one of America’s largest banking establishments – Bank of America – seems to have completed its 180-turn. The organization has purportedly approved the trading of BTC futures.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Leslie Wexner Selling 30 Million L Brands Shares

Leslie Wexner is selling over 30 million shares of L Brands Inc. — valued at $2.2 billion — just as Victoria’s Secret prepares to step out on its own. While Wexner, 83, will continue to own 5 million shares of L Bands after a secondary offering as well as a buyback, the move marks another parting of the ways for the former chief executive officer and the company he founded in 1963.

Comments / 0

Community Policy