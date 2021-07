DE PERE, WI- (Wisconsin Radio Network) – Students are returning to the classroom this fall in Wisconsin and school buses will have to get them there. School bus operator Lamers Bus Lines says it needs to hire about 250 school, bus drivers before the fall term starts. When kids went to virtual class last year all of those idled school bus drivers found other jobs. It’s going to be a strain to get them to return. The Bay Area Workforce Development Board says it’s seeing fewer people entering the transportation industry these days. That board spends about 400 thousand dollars a year training people for their commercial driver’s license.