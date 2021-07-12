Cancel
PGC Digital: Voodoo head of publishing Alexander Shea discusses 'the science of publishing'

By Aaron Orr
pocketgamer.biz
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoodoo head of publishing Alexander Shea discussed how the company collaborates with developers at a session for PGC Digital #7 named 'The Science of Publishing.'. The head of publishing explained how involved Voodoo is in the studios that it coaches, enforcing a “fail fast, win fast” approach to developing hit hypercasual mobile games. This involves rigorous testing to ensure that a game is viable from day one, and if not, how can it be?

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

