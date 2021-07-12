PGC Digital: Voodoo head of publishing Alexander Shea discusses 'the science of publishing'
Voodoo head of publishing Alexander Shea discussed how the company collaborates with developers at a session for PGC Digital #7 named 'The Science of Publishing.'. The head of publishing explained how involved Voodoo is in the studios that it coaches, enforcing a “fail fast, win fast” approach to developing hit hypercasual mobile games. This involves rigorous testing to ensure that a game is viable from day one, and if not, how can it be?www.pocketgamer.biz
