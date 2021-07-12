John Seivert: Trying to stay motivated in the heat of summer? Watch the Tour De France

I know it may sound odd that I would suggest watching hours of TV on a hot summer day, but, yeah, sometimes epic sporting events can create motivations that are life-changing. While in high school, I remember watching the movie “Rocky.” That movie inspired countless other people all over the globe and me to get off the couch and start training to become healthier versions of themselves. Great athletes in so many sports have motivated us in many ways. Every one of you reading this right now can remember the date when a game, event, or race inspired you to make a change in your day-to-day life. Maybe it was Lance Armstrong winning one of his seven Tour de Frances from 1999 to 2005, or LeBron James winning the NBA championship four times that had you running outside and shooting 3-pointers from your gravel carport and believing you could still do it or start doing it.