Larry Perry, 72, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2021, in Richmond, Ky. He was born in Elizabethton to the late Preston Perry and Beulah Nidiffer Perry. Larry served in the Vietnam Era for the U.S. Army and later worked for Johnson City Mattress Company as a truck driver. Larry was of the Baptist faith. He was a constable in Carter County for 19 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, old cars and playing bingo.