Things You May Not Know About Jackie Chan
As an actor and martial arts expert, Jackie Chan has proven that he's someone who's not afraid to do what it takes to be an inspirational figure in the industry, challenging outdated norms, attempting some unbelievable stunts, and experimenting with different genres in his films. As per Biography, Chan demonstrated an impressive aptitude for martial arts and acting when he was a child and chose to focus on improving his skills as he grew up. As he began to be noticed, many thought that he would be the next big thing in martial arts cinema, comparing him to respected icon Bruce Lee. Chan did his own thing, managing to earn appreciation for his versatility and combining genres in his movies, namely comedy and martial arts.www.grunge.com
Comments / 0