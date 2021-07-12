Funeral Services for 97-year-old, Lorrine Danner of Templeton will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with Burial to be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery near Templeton. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call at 9:30 to 10:30 am on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Lorrine is survived by her children: Marcy Ehlers of Manning, Rich Danner of Templeton, Mary Vonesh of Ankeny; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.