Miamisburg, OH

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg

WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago
MIAMISBURG — A COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg has Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County warning over 800 people who attended a recent event there.

“Since camp and event organizers failed to respond to Public Health for several days after the initial cases were recognized and have not provided contact information for attendees, accordingly, Public Health is asking anyone who may have attended the event to contact Public Health or their local health department,” Public Health said in a statement.

The outbreak of at least 30 cases occurred during a Baptist Church retreat that had visitors attending the camp site from churches in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana from June 27 to July 3.

“Unvaccinated people, including children under 12 years of age, are up to 100 times more likely to get sick after exposure to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Camp officials said they were not aware of any positive cases of COVID-19 the entire year until July 1.

“On Thursday, July 1 an individual tested positive for COVID and we immediately had the person quarantined off campus,” Jason Harmeyer, president and CEO of the camp said in a statement. “In addition, we initiated diligent monitoring of the rest of the group for symptoms and began temperature checks of individuals associated with that group.”

Temperature checks and COVID-19 tests were performed for the staff after receiving the news of the positive case, according to the statement.

“It is also vital to note that we have had no other positive cases for guests on our campus since July 2,” Harmeyer said.

Harmeyer said they have been working “directly, cooperatively and collaboratively” with health department officials representing several counties that had groups on the campus that week.

The county is asking anyone who attended the event to contact them at 937-225-4508.

©2021 Cox Media Group

