The Sad Story Of The Lottery-Winning Slave Who Couldn't Buy His Family's Freedom
A century and a half after ending slavery in this country, we're still coming to terms with the immense moral damage the institution did to our society. It's difficult to conceive of a world where owning another human being was common, but slavery wasn't just legal — it was a complex and well-developed system. There were a surprising list of laws and rules governing not just how slaves were purchased and managed, but the limits of their behavior — and the ways they could bargain for freedom.www.grunge.com
Comments / 0