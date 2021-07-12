Awesome Ideas for an Eventual Return to Thailand

Thailand is opening slowly to certain tourists, so here’s a small handful of ideas to have on-hand for what we hope is a more robust opening in the near future. There’s a good reason why Thailand is so popular with people who go backpacking. There are a ton of white, sandy beaches and the bluest of blue ocean waters. Even some of the hostels are stunning and you can easily go off the beaten track if you want. Thailand is a rite of passage for a lot of travellers too, and it’s a port of call for your Asian adventure.