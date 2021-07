The City Wide Clean Up will be tomorrow, Saturday, July 27 for City of Hope residents from 7 am to 12 pm. You should place your unwanted items on the curb by 7 am and they will be picked up. Please do not put out the following- hazardous materials, wet paint, more than 4 tires, appliances with freon, or more than a small (4 feet by 4 feet or less) pile of building materials. No regular household trash will be picked up. The City of Hope Landfill will be open from 7 am – 2 pm for CITY RESIDENTS to take unwanted items at no charge. Call 777-8644 with questions.