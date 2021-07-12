Tennessee State Parks to hold 3 Meet the Manager events July 14-15

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks officials will formally welcome three park managers to their new roles with Meet the Manager events on July 14 and 15. The events will honor Tim Pharis at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond, Monica Johnson at Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain, and Keifer Helle at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. All three managers were appointed to their positions prior to 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed formal welcoming events.