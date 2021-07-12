Bundy, Sheila Jane
WOLCOTT: Sheila Jane Bundy passed peacefully on July 10, 2021 with family by her side. Born April 27,1952. Predeceased by her parents, Joe Premo and Margaret Joslyn (McDougall); son, Aaron K DeLisio; siblings, Rick Premo, Joseph (Lynn) Premo, Robert (Bobby) Premo; and Brenda Premo. Survived by husband, Thomas G Bundy; sons, Kip (Angela) DeLisio and Adam (Leah) Bundy; daughter, Tamara Winter (Bundy); grandchildren Zoë Bundy, Kadan Winter, Jonas DeLisio, Brynn and Sawyer Bundy; siblings, Sharon (Lawrence) Mastrangelo, Karen Belair, Kevin Premo and many loved nieces and nephews.waynetimes.com
Comments / 0