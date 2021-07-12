Cancel
OpenCL 3.0.8 Released With New Extension To Help AI Inferencing

By Michael Larabel in Standards
phoronix.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Khronos Group recently released a new minor point release to the OpenCL 3.0 specification. The new version is OpenCL 3.0.8 and a prominent extension added this time is cl_khr_integer_dot_product. The new cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension adds support for SPIR-V instructions and OpenCL C built-in functions to compute the dot product of vectors of integers. The cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension was worked on by Intel, Arm, Qualcomm, and Imagination. This dot product extension can be useful and designed in mind for inferencing using quantized neural networks.

#Opencl#The Khronos Group#Spir
News Break
Intel
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computerswindowscentral.com

Intel Core i5-11600K review: It's easy to recommend PC building with Intel again

The CPU wars have become an interesting space in recent years. AMD, once the outcast, blew everyone away when the horrible FX series was eventually replaced by the superb Ryzen chips. Since its release, Ryzen has been an easy recommendation at every level and every budget. It's been harder to make the case for buying an Intel desktop CPU.
Computersphoronix.com

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 Released With New Extensions, Implicit External Sync For All GPUs

AMD engineers today published their latest code drop of the AMDVLK official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 is this new release and is headlined by the Vulkan extensions of VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 and VK_KHR_copy_commands2 now being supported. VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 was introduced with Vulkan 1.2.176 earlier this year and is an update to the extension introduced last year around providing additional dynamic state for reducing the amount of pipeline state objects being compiled and binded. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 has various clarifications and improvements over the original extended dynamic state handling extension. VK_KHR_copy_commands2 meanwhile provides extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands. This extension allows for using extensible structures for extension-specific information not allowed in the original copy commands extension.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia releases TensorRT 8 for faster AI inference

Nvidia today announced the release of TensorRT 8, the latest version of its software development kit (SDK) designed for AI and machine learning inference. Built for deploying AI models that can power search engines, ad recommendations, chatbots, and more, Nvidia claims that TensorRT 8 cuts inference time in half for language queries compared with the previous release of TensorRT.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases new tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences

Microsoft today announced the release of the Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Toolkit, a new set of tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences. These tools are designed to help AI creators take human-centered approach in their day-to-day work. This toolkit consists of the following four components:. The Guidelines for Human-AI Interaction provide...
HealthSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Android giving extension to comply with new Play Payments Policy, Sentry performance monitoring for iOS and Release Health for Python, Sysdig to acquire Apolicy

Android stated that it would extend the September 30th deadline for adhering to the Google Play Payments policy to March 31st, 2022. Starting on July 22nd, developers can appeal for an extension through the Help Center. Android said it will review each request and get back to requests as soon as possible.
ComputersHot Hardware

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU Party Could Be Exclusive To Power Users In 2021

At this point, it is common knowledge that Intel will be launching its Alder Lake lineup before the end of the year (barring any last minute hiccups), but what SKUs will those be? Only the decision makers at Intel know for sure. That said, a fresh rumor suggests the first round of Alder Lake processors will be high-end desktop chips (Alder Lake-S), with a fuller stack emerging sometime next year.
Softwarephoronix.com

Apache Cassandra 4.0 Big Data Database Management System Released

Apache Cassandra 4.0 is finally available as the latest major feature release to this widely-used NoSQL database management system. Cassandra 4.0 further juices the performance with scaling operations being up to five times faster, 25% faster throughput for reads and writes, and also lower latency work. Cassandra 4.0 also has improvements to yield better consistency, better security and observability, new configuration settings, better compression support, and more.
Computersphoronix.com

DMA-Fence Deadline Awareness Proposed To Help Ensure GPU Drivers Render On-Time

There is the phenomenon on Linux where when double-buffered rendering and missing vblanks can lead to the GPU running at a lower frequency when instead the opposite should happen so it will try to not miss vblanks in the first place. In the past there's been talks of "boost" support in the GPU drivers or also workarounds from user-space like dynamic triple buffering, but sent out this week is a new proposal around DMA-Fence deadline awareness as another means of addressing this problem.
Businessphoronix.com

Intel Accelerated: New Node Naming & Ambitious Roadmap

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is back with another webcast following his update in March that focused on the new Intel Foundry Services, new US fabs, and more. Today's event is "Intel Accelerated" and offering an update on the company's IDM 2.0 process and packaging. This webcast is still ongoing over...
Softwareopensource.com

Analyze the Linux kernel with ftrace

An operating system's kernel is one of the most elusive pieces of software out there. It's always there running in the background from the time your system gets turned on. Every user achieves their computing work with the help of the kernel, yet they never interact with it directly. The interaction with the kernel occurs by making system calls or having those calls made on behalf of the user by various libraries or applications that they use daily.
Computersphoronix.com

FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding

FreeRDP as a leading open-source implementation of the Remote Desktop Protocol is up to version 2.4 and exciting about this release is multi-threaded decoding support. FreeRDP's progressive codec code now allows using multi-threaded for decoding. RemoteFX encoded frames can now be decoded across multiple threads for dramatically speeding things up particularly at higher resolutions (particularly above 1080p). This multi-threaded decoding for FreeRDP can lead to a 3K display now having a "fluid experience" instead of the prior "choppy experience" when single-threaded.
Softwarephoronix.com

Google Continues Working On Suspend-Only Swap Spaces For Linux

Google engineers and other parties are interested in being able to create swap spaces on Linux systems that would be reserved just for system suspend/hibernation purposes and not for generic swapping to disk. The proposed SWAP_FLAG_HIBERNATE_ONLY would reserve a swap space just for suspend-to-disk usage and not swapping regular pages....
ComputersHPCwire

Intel Unveils New Node Names; Sapphire Rapids Is Now an ‘Intel 7’ CPU

What’s a preeminent chip company to do when its process node technology lags the competition by (roughly) one generation, but outmoded naming conventions make it seem like it’s two nodes behind? For Intel, the response was to change how it refers to its nodes with the aim of better reflecting its positioning within the leadership semiconductor manufacturing space.
Technologyphoronix.com

PulseAudio 15 Released With Bluetooth Improvements, Better Hardware Support

While PipeWire continues on a nice upward trajectory for fulfilling the roles of PulseAudio and JACK along with other audio/video stream management needs, PulseAudio isn't letting up yet and on Tuesday saw its big version 15.0 release. PulseAudio 15.0 is headlined by a number of Bluetooth improvements including support for...
BusinessHEXUS.net

Intel announces node renaming and roadmap to the Angstrom era

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger hosted an hour-long global 'Intel Accelerated' webcast yesterday evening. There are numerous highlights from the event to discuss, and in our headline you can see that Intel announced plans for a new node naming scheme, sharing a roadmap to 2025+. Other interesting titbits were on the topics of; two new process technologies (RibbonFET and PowerVia), the claimed leadership in 3D packaging (Foveros Omni and Foveros Direct), and news of progress for Intel Foundry Services (IFS) with Qualcomm announced as the first major customer.
Softwareaithority.com

New Sisense Extense Framework Empowers Customers with AI-Powered Insights in their Favorite Collaboration Applications

Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, announced the Sisense Extense Framework, an innovation developed to deliver AI-driven analytic experiences directly within the applications users are working in without needing to leave their workflow. As a part of the announcement, Sisense is introducing several new infusion applications built on the Extense Framework to deliver actionable intelligence to employees for enhanced operational, logistical, and role-based teamwork, improving collaboration and decision-making effectiveness. The infusion applications for Slack, Salesforce, Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Chrome, are now available on the Sisense Marketplace.
Video Gamesphoronix.com

RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly

The open-source Mesa RADV driver for independent Radeon Vulkan driver support on Linux has been working towards supporting ray-tracing for months. Progress is being made with the latest being more test cases passes and even the Quake II RTX game rendering correctly, but the performance is far short of being satisfactory yet.
Softwarepetri.com

Guide: How to Install SharePoint Server Subscription Edition in a VM

Microsoft surprised more than a few in the IT Pro and tech industry by announcing SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Billing it as ‘the next generation of SharePoint,’ this new product ‘represents the next step in the SharePoint Server journey emphasizing the specific needs of our on-premises customers.’ They developed this new product around three core principles:

