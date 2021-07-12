OpenCL 3.0.8 Released With New Extension To Help AI Inferencing

AMD engineers today published their latest code drop of the AMDVLK official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 is this new release and is headlined by the Vulkan extensions of VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 and VK_KHR_copy_commands2 now being supported. VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 was introduced with Vulkan 1.2.176 earlier this year and is an update to the extension introduced last year around providing additional dynamic state for reducing the amount of pipeline state objects being compiled and binded. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 has various clarifications and improvements over the original extended dynamic state handling extension. VK_KHR_copy_commands2 meanwhile provides extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands. This extension allows for using extensible structures for extension-specific information not allowed in the original copy commands extension.