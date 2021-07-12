OpenCL 3.0.8 Released With New Extension To Help AI Inferencing
The Khronos Group recently released a new minor point release to the OpenCL 3.0 specification. The new version is OpenCL 3.0.8 and a prominent extension added this time is cl_khr_integer_dot_product. The new cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension adds support for SPIR-V instructions and OpenCL C built-in functions to compute the dot product of vectors of integers. The cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension was worked on by Intel, Arm, Qualcomm, and Imagination. This dot product extension can be useful and designed in mind for inferencing using quantized neural networks.www.phoronix.com
Comments / 0