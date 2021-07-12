Hoping to Combat “Body Pressure in Society,” Norwegian Legislature Passes Law Requiring Label on Edited Images

On Wednesday, July 14, WMU-Cooley’s Health Law Society hosted a discussion on legal issues surrounding COVID-19. Lisa Nagele-Piazza, senior legal counsel with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Online; Susan Wiltsie, partner with Hunton Andrews Kurth; Peter Jacobson, professor of health law and policy with the University of Michigan School of Public Health; and Linda Moroney, partner with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP addressed questions including what types of litigation can be expected due to COVID-19. Jacobson said that public health policy will be one of the most litigated issues that will come from the pandemic. “What we’ve seen so far has been a focus on the emergency declarations,” he said. “The longer term concern is the challenge to the ability for state and local health departments to implement and execute orders protecting the public health, particularly if there is a resurgence of the virus, or in the future, new viruses.”