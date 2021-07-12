Cancel
Hoping to Combat “Body Pressure in Society,” Norwegian Legislature Passes Law Requiring Label on Edited Images

By Kehl Bayern
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullying is a huge problem on social media platforms like Instagram and others that focus on media, and the platforms themselves are taking a mostly proactive approach to tackle the problem. That doesn’t mean that governments aren’t getting involved. Another huge issue is the unrealistic expectations that social media engenders...

