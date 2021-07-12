Cancel
Cell Phones

Microsoft Teams will soon let you use your phone like an old-school walkie talkie

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
TechRadar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Staying in touch with your coworkers when you're out in the field on a job is about to get a whole lot easier for firstline workers as Microsoft will soon roll out push-to-talk walkie talkie functionality in Microsoft Teams. According to a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the...

