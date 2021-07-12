Microsoft Teams will soon let you use your phone like an old-school walkie talkie

On Wednesday, Google announced it will soon offer an HTTPS-first option in Chrome, which will try to upgrade page loads to HTTPS. "If you flip this option on, the browser will also show a full-page warning when you try to load up a site that doesn't support HTTPS," adds The Verge. From the report: HTTPS is a more secure version of HTTP (yes, the "S" stands for "secure"), and many of the websites you visit every day likely already support it. Since HTTPS encrypts your traffic, it's a helpful privacy tool for when you're using public Wi-Fi or to keep your ISP from snooping on the contents of your browsing. Google has been encouraging HTTPS adoption with moves like marking insecure sites with a "Not secure" label in the URL bar and using https:// in the address bar by default when you're typing in a URL. For now, this HTTPS-First Mode will be just an option, but the company says it will "explore" making the mode the default in the future. The HTTPS-First Mode will be available starting with Chrome 94, according to Google. Currently, that release is set for September 21st. And HTTP connections will still be supported, the company says. Google is also "re-examining" the lock icon in the URL bar. Google explains in a blog post: "As we approach an HTTPS-first future, we're also re-examining the lock icon that browsers typically show when a site loads over HTTPS. In particular, our research indicates that users often associate this icon with a site being trustworthy, when in fact it's only the connection that's secure. In a recent study, we found that only 11% of participants could correctly identify the meaning of the lock icon."