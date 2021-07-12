Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville native San Jose State student drafted into MLB

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1qih_0augsiCf00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A San Jose State University junior and Watsonville native has been drafted into the MLB in the fourth round.

The player, Ruben Ibarra , graduated from St. Francis High School in Watsonville back in 2017. According to San Jose State, he earned all-league for baseball, football and basketball while there and earned the MVP award for baseball. The university said he also holds the record for most home runs in St. Francis' history.

Ibarra was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and was the 119th pick. While at San Jose State, he received All-Mountain West recognition at the end of the 2021 season. He is also ranked among the best in all of Division I in many categories, according to the university.

From an early age, Ruben Ibarra describes baseball as his first love and always knew he wanted to play for the big leagues. All his efforts, sacrifice, and dedication paid off the moment he realized he was being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds, the moment felt surreal.

"This is just something that's like my hair is standing up, it's kinda hard to sit still a little bit. This is something I've always dreamed of as a little kid. There's more than butterflies going on. This is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Ibarra.

Those who have seen Ibarra grow up and helped him play since he was about 10 years old say it's an accomplishment that's well deserved.

"It was very exciting. It almost feels like it's our kid. We've pretty coached him since he was 10 and we knew it was going to be something special," said Phil Gomez.

Ibarra's mother, Nicole, says he couldn't be more proud of her son. She says that he's been a great role model for his siblings and neighborhood kids.

"He's such a great example to his older brothers. He's a great example to kids in this neighborhood. I can't tell you how many kids, he has helped coach through the little league with his little brothers that all wanted to here for the draft," said Nicole.

He never plans on forgetting this neighborhood but is ready to go big and play major league baseball.

"It hasn't sunken in yet because it feels like I'm the same guy. I just want to go out there and prove myself," said Ibarra.

The post Watsonville native San Jose State student drafted into MLB appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
508
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State University#Football#St Francis High School#The Cincinnati Reds#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 1

Community Policy