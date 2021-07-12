Cancel
Kirksville, MO

Cecelia Janet Winkler, 80, of Kirksville, Mo.,

By KTVO
ktvo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecelia Janet Winkler, 80, of Kirksville, MO, passed from this earth and entered into the presence of heaven on July 11, 2021. Born Cecelia Janet Walker in the small town of Annada MO. Cecelia was the 4th child of Adeline Cora & Isaac Burton Walker. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ron Winkler. She and Ron have 3 surviving children: Tim Winkler (daughter, Ashtyn and son, Matthew), Bill Spencer (wife, Stacy) and Tony Spencer (sons Jeremy and Aaron). Cecelia has one surviving sister, Melva Lovell and is preceded in death by her other sister, Catherine Murry, and her brothers Richard Ward Walker, James Delbert Walker, and Charles Eugene Walker. She has a long list of cherished family members including her brother-in-law, Tom Winkler (wife, Jill), nephew Brian Winkler (wife, Denise and daughters Brynn & Marley Sandker and son, Kaden) and numerous other nieces and nephews including Randy Lovell (wife Mary), Rick Lovell (deceased), and Ronnie Lovell.

ktvo.com

