Special Weather Statement issued for Johnston, Wake, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnston; Wake; Wayne AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WAYNE...CENTRAL WAKE AND JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Raleigh to 7 miles northeast of Benson to 8 miles north of Mount Olive. Movement was north at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Wake Forest, Garner, Clayton, Mount Olive, Zebulon, Benson and Fremont.