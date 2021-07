Editor’s note: the following information has been supplied by Whitewater Unites Lives. Miguel Aranda is a WUL Hometown Hero, “For co-founding and serving as co-advisor of the Dream Scholars, which provides financial support for undocumented university students; for his contributions with the City of Whitewater Task Force on Hispanic/Immigrant Involvement, the Community Involvement & Cable TV Commission and the Whitewater School Board; for his leadership in Voto Latino, a group that engages, educates, and empowers Latinos to be agents of change; and for bringing the Mexican Consulate to Whitewater to learn more about how our community can improve and to provide Consulate services to our community.”