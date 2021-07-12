Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONMOUTH AND NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES At 402 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Perth Amboy, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Perth Amboy, Sandy Hook, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, Sayreville, Carteret, Red Bank, Matawan, Highlands, Brownville, Navesink, Colonia, Lincroft, Woodbridge, Metuchen, Keyport, Rumson, Iselin and Port Reading. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 11 and 12. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 133. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH