Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbiana, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chelsea, Columbiana, Wilsonville and Bounds Lake.