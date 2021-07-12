Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL MCKINLEY COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tse Bonito, or 17 miles northwest of Gallup, moving south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tse Bonito, Lupton, Manuelito and Window Rock. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 1 and 15.