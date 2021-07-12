Cancel
Huntingburg, IN

Huntingburg: U.S. 231 to close for box culvert replacement

By Local Sources
 17 days ago

Huntingburg — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a complete closure on U.S. 231 for a drainage improvement project. Beginning or around Monday, July 19, contractors will close U.S. 231 from State Road 64 to 10th Street in Huntingburg. Workers will be replacing a box culvert, installing new inlets and stormwater pipes to work in conjunction with the existing drainage infrastructure just south of the railroad tracks at this location.

