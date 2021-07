Google Recorder was first introduced back when the Google Pixel 4 launched in 2019, and it was pretty groundbreaking when it first launched, with features like automatic transcription using Google’s own AI and voice recognition. And since it was first launched, it has been improved a lot. But the voice recognition is not perfect. And while Google’s voice transcription already does a pretty good job picking up different accents, right now, it’s a one-size-fits-all solution that works best on American English, which isn’t ideal for other dialects. Now, support for more English dialects is coming to the app.