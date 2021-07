Penny Stai worked at River Cinema for 12 years before she and her brother bought it from their parents on Jan. 2, 2020, and nothing has been the same since then. When the COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, movie studios began delaying their yearly plethora of films, and the movie industry was turned on its head. An entire summer slate of films, featuring the latest offerings from the Fast and Furious franchise, the DC Extended Universe, Pixar and even a Broadway musical adaptation, were all chucked into a tailspin.