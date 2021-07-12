Local News: July 12th, 2021

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The U.S. Forest Service, Gila National Forest has announced that the Emergency Area Closure for the Johnson Fire has been lifted. The fire, located in Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park and 11 miles west of the Gila Cliff Dwellings, was lightning caused on May 20th and at the time of this report covered 88,918 acres with 75% contained. According to the Forest Service, the fire is showing minimum activity and aerial reconnaissance shows no smoke or any other fire activity in the area. At this time, certain trails are not recommended due to erosion, logs, and hazards from falling trees. These trails include: #182 Crest Trail; #153 Mogollon Trail; and #189 Rain Creek. The Forest is posting signage at other popular wilderness trailheads to remind visitors of hiking and recreating hazards due to recently burned areas. The Johnson Fire will be monitored until it is 100% contained and called out.