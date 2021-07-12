How to Get a Compulsive Talker to Shut Up at Work

Q: After 20 years of “excellent” performance reviews at the same company, I was laid off. Six months before that day, my boss wrote me up for being incompetent; then he said I didn’t work well with my team; then he said there was no longer enough work so he had to let me go. Guess what followed? He called me the next Monday to ask me to work as an independent contractor. I fought back using all my reviews and letters from clients and suppliers thanking me for such good servicing of their accounts. Tell employees to save everything. There’s nothing like hard evidence to dispute an unethical boss and a company trying to write its own laws.