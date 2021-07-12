Cancel
Manhattan, IL

George F. Lamping

coalcitycourant.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN—George F. Lamping, 78, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Citadel of Kankakee. George grew up in Wilmington where he attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and graduated from Wilmington High School. He later became a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manhattan. He farmed with his father and worked at APSA. George served his country with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his service he went to work for Paul H. Schwindiner Construction for 30 years as a Teamster.

