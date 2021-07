The team working behind the long-awaited new installment in the Skate series, which is simply being referred to as Skate 4 for the time being, has revealed a new teaser trailer for the project. This new video comes about one day after it was announced that the game wouldn't be making an appearance later this week at EA Play Live. And while some teaser trailers might feature gameplay or other actual footage from certain titles in some capacity, this new video from Electronic Arts is very much staying giving us a small glimpse of what is in store.