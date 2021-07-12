Tennova steadfast in service to Clarksville, surrounding community | COMMENTARY

Contributed commentary by Alex Villa, chief executive officer for Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville:. I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our provider team at Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services.