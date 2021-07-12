Cancel
Pick up the best premium Chromebook with Best Buy's killer deal

By Kent Duke
Chrome OS is a lot more capable than it once was. Unlike the "Chrome" moniker implies, it's a swiss-army knife that runs a wide range of Android apps and powerful desktop Linux tools. The versatility means you'll need a beefier laptop, and nothing fits the bill better than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 refreshed this year. It continues its predecessor's winning formula of packing terrific specs and features for the money, and now, you can pick one up at Best Buy for $80 less with a couple of freebies to sweeten the deal.

