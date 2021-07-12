Las Vegas Raiders: 5 players set to turn heads at 2021 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have lots of new faces on the roster and here are 5 players who are set to turn heads at training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders made plenty of changes this offseason to the roster and these new faces will have plenty of opportunities to impress in training camp. There are also several holdovers from the 2020 roster that will get their chances early and often and will need to step up in a big way come to the end of the month.justblogbaby.com
Comments / 0