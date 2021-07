Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, July 13, 2021. What are your rights regarding lost merchandise orders?. Whether you order something online for delivery or to pick it up in the store, most shoppers are shopping online to save time. But more and more it seems online orders are delayed, leaving customers waiting while the retailers are holding onto their money. Our KPRC 2 Consumer team looked into your rights when this happens to you. Read more about what you can do if this happens.