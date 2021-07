The day is finally here where Detroit Pistons fans will learn who the newest face of the team will be. There is still plenty of speculation on who the Pistons will take with the top pick or if they will even keep it at all. On Tuesday, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver affirmed that the team would do its due diligence and leave no stone unturned. He said the decision will be made in the best interest of the franchise and he remained mum on the direction the Pistons would likely go.