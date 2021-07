Do Utah taxpayers really want to spend at minimum $150 million to construct a highway with no true purpose?. Building a new highway, at a time when maintaining and improving Utah’s already existing highway infrastructure, is a daunting challenge. Yet, this is exactly what the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition (SCIC) is planning. SCIC claims a new, paved road though the rough and rocky terrain of the Book Cliffs will enhance tourism in Uinta County by providing a faster route for tourists to travel from Dinosaur National Monument to Arches National Park.