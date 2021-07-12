JSO: Searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man who attempted an armed robbery on July 1, on 103rd Street near Blanding Boulevard on the Westside.

The pictured suspect walked into a business holding a knife and demanding money. The employee did not give in, and the suspect was last seen running away from the business in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

©2021 Cox Media Group