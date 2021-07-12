This Week, Rebellious Style Ruled the Red Carpet
With the Cannes Film Festival, Paris couture shows, and high-profile awards shows like the ESPYs all occurring in the same seven-day span, the race for best dressed has never been more competitive. Last week you couldn’t open a website or scroll through social media without seeing an attention-grabbing outfit. Given the excess of ballgowns and statement jewels, it wasn’t enough for a celebrity to parade through the Palais du Cinema in a borrowed designer look; to truly stand out, one had to exceed expectations. Whether that meant choosing fashion with a sustainable slant or putting a fresh twist on a familiar collection depended on the star, but everyone seemed intent on breaking from tradition.www.vogue.com
